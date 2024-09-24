Update from Ricky Starks on his ability to return to active pro wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricky Starks, who hasn’t appeared on AEW TV in months, says he’s ready to wrestle. He posted on TwitterX earlier: “Hard work and nothing less. Ready to wrestle because that’s what I was meant to do – That and be Absolute.”

This has led to speculation that he’s going to be Jack Perry’s mystery opponent for his TNT Title open challenge as part of Grand Slam tomorrow night in New York. The TNT Title match is being taped and will air on Collision, so spoilers will get out if it’s him.

His last AEW match was March 30 in a tag team match teaming with Big Bill. Top Flight beat them in an AEW Tag Team Tournament match. He has posted infrequently in recent months including plugging a rare autograph appearance earlier this month.

He’s believed to still be under AEW contract and just hasn’t been utilized. Because of his friendship with Cody Rhodes, he’s often been the subject of speculation that he’ll end up in WWE.

