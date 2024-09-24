VIP AUDIO 9/24 – WKH – News Update: Inside Edition covers Vince preemptive comments on Netflix, Raw ratings up, Grand Slam preview, NXT on CW preview, Punk-Trick, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller look at the latest news including these topics

The Inside Edition story on Vince McMahon’s Netflix docu-series that aired tonight.

Raw ratings up against two Monday Night Football games and a comparison to how it fared last year under the same circumstances. Also, how did the third hour with Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso fare in terms of holding the audience.

Collision ratings from Saturday compared to recent averages.

A preview of AEW Grand Slam with a breakdown of Wednesday night’s live matches and segments and Saturday’s scheduled match that will on delay on Collision.

Ticket sales update on Grand Slam

MJF’s next advertised appearance.

Recap of tonight’s C.M. Punk-Trick Williams exchange and a rundown of the NXT line-up for next week’s premiere on The CW.

Big E’s comments on the Vince documentary and some private comments a wrestler made regarding his changed views on Vince.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO