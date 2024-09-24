News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/24 – WKH – News Update: Inside Edition covers Vince preemptive comments on Netflix, Raw ratings up, Grand Slam preview, NXT on CW preview, Punk-Trick, more (18 min.)

September 24, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller look at the latest news including these topics

  • The Inside Edition story on Vince McMahon’s Netflix docu-series that aired tonight.
  • Raw ratings up against two Monday Night Football games and a comparison to how it fared last year under the same circumstances. Also, how did the third hour with Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso fare in terms of holding the audience.
  • Collision ratings from Saturday compared to recent averages.
  • A preview of AEW Grand Slam with a breakdown of Wednesday night’s live matches and segments and Saturday’s scheduled match that will on delay on Collision.
  • Ticket sales update on Grand Slam
  • MJF’s next advertised appearance.
  • Recap of tonight’s C.M. Punk-Trick Williams exchange and a rundown of the NXT line-up for next week’s premiere on The CW.
  • Big E’s comments on the Vince documentary and some private comments a wrestler made regarding his changed views on Vince.

