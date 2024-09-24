AEW Collision Ratings Report (9/21): Viewers climbs back to normal after crash two weeks ago on Friday, details on key demo and year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (9/21) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 000 viewers, compared to 268,000 the prior week and the 157,000 the week before that when it aired on Friday night opposite of WWE Smackdown and an NFL game on Peacock. The current ten-week rolling average is 332,200.

One year ago this week, it drew 562,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 513,400.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12 rating, compared to 0.08 and 0.04 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.11.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

FULL SHOW SHOW REPORT: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/21): Nigel cuts show-closing promo calling out Danielson to answer his challenge, Dustin & Guevera vs. Taven & Bennett for ROH Tag Titles, plus Darby, Mariah, Hook, more

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Update from Ricky Starks on his ability to return to active pro wrestling

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Jaida Parker on her dream match with Jade Cargill, WWE legends in NXT, working with Shawn Michaels, the state of the NXT locker room