FREE PODCAST 9/24 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Vince statement on Netflix series, Cody-Roman cinematic segment, AEW Grand Slam build, WWE Bad Blood line-up, AEW TV deal, more (147 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

What to expect and not expect from the Netflix docu-series on Vince McMahon, what to make of Vince’s statement yesterday cautioning viewers about it presenting things out of context, and Janel Grant’s attorney’s media Q&A last week.

Thoughts on Mick Foley and others have talked about Vince McMahon since the sexual trafficking allegations went public and a civil suit was filed along with news of an ongoing Federal investigation into the matter

Analysis of the pros and cons of the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes cinematic segment at the Georgia Tech football stadium and whether there is risk the grandiosity and ostentatiousness of the presentation of both wrestlers could backfire in unintended ways.

A look at the choppy build for AEW Grand Slam including thoughts on Nigel McGuiness’s promo on Collision over the weekend and the ambiguity over Grand Slam being a two-evening presentation on Wednesday and Saturday this week.

A look at the WWE Bad Blood line-up so far including which match could go on last, should Gunther vs. Sami Zayn be added or is it better saved for another setting, and is everyone including Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk ready to move on from their feud. What is next for each of them?

Thoughts on the latest reporting and overall journey with the AEW-WBD apparent pending announcement of TV deal extension.

Plus some talk about the red-hot surprise of the NFL season so far, the Minnesota Vikings

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOWS TOPICS:

Big E’s pitch-perfect response to being asked about Vince McMahon.

Ethan Page’s run as NXT Champion and whether his success is in part motivated by wanting to show up his underutilization in AEW. Also, should he go to the main roster soon or is he good long-term fit for NXT?

Discussion on the sharply higher price of tickets for AEW and WWE live events this year.

TNA Bound For Glory hype starts including the TNA World Title match, with overall thoughts on the state of TNA along with a thought experiment about whether TNA is an alternative for WBD if negotiations with AEW fell through.

Some Minnesota Wild talk at the end.

