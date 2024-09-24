WWE Raw Ratings Report (9/23): Up against two NFL football games, did Raw viewership hold up for Breakker vs. Jey Uso for IC Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (9/23) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.339 million viewers, compared to 1.509 million the prior week and the 1,493 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.619 million.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.360 million

2nd hour: 1.329 million

3rd hour: 1.32 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was only 33,000, well below the average this year of 209,000. However, that’s due to the lowest first hour viewership number up of the year up against the earlier than usual start of the first of two NFL games. The prior low point for first hour viewership was 1.484 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.465 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.615 million.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.674 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.921 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.43 rating, compared to 0.49 and 0.45 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.53.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.43 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.50.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.45 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.52.

The announced matches and segments were…

Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Drew McIntyre will address Bad Blood match

