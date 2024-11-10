VIP AUDIO 11/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-5-2006): Post-WWE Cyber Sunday PPV Roundtable: Booker vs. Cena vs. Big Show, Flair & Piper vs. Spirit Squad, Edge & Orton vs. Michaels & Triple H, Umaga (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE Cyber Sunday PPV Roundtable from Nov. 5, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill to talk about King Booker vs. John Cena vs. Big Show, Lita vs. Mickie James, Ric Flair & Roddy Piper vs. Spirit Squad, Jeff Hardy vs. Carlito, Edge & Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels & Triple H, Umaga vs. Kane, and more.

After discussing the PPV, for the final few minutes, in a flashback to their fall of 2004 political discussion, they discuss the upcoming mid-term elections, Sen. Kerry’s controversial statement, the media, and ECW tag team main events.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO