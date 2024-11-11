WWE RAW RESULTS (11/11): Keller’s report on Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Gonzalez, Gunther and Priest face off, Bronson Reed appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 11, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reported today that 8.893 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous three TV events at this arena were sellouts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed fans arriving outside the venue as Joe Tessitore said Grand Rapids has been host to many great WWE memories and there will be more tonight. They showed Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill arriving to the arena and then The Judgment Day walking down the arena steps earlier in the day.

-Gunther made his ring entrance. They showed clips of what happened at the end of last week’s show with Gunther having a staredown with Priest after Priest won the main event to earn a World Hvt. Title match. Tessitore announced the match will take place at Survivor Series on Nov. 30.

Live in the ring, Gunther said with force that all that matters is that he is still the World Hvt. Champion. He said he doesn’t live in the past, but rather he looks at what’s in front of him. He said that is Priest, his next challenger. He said there are a lot of things he has to say about Priest. At that point, Priest’s music played and he walked out. Tessitore said Gunther gets to speak to Priest’s face, apparently.

Priest entered the ring and said the entire world saw it advertised he was going to talk about him, so he wanted him to say it to his face. As Gunther began to speak, Priest interrupted and said he wanted to guess what he planned to say. Priest said he was going to call him street trash, a Latino thug, a bum, his parents didn’t care enough about him to raise him right, and he had to scratch and claw to get an opportunity in WWE while Gunther sat at home and waited for a phone call. “Is that right?” he said. He said the first time he looked at Gunther face to face, he understood the vibe of why people feared “this unbeatable killer.” He said for the first time in his career, he actually felt doubt. He said if his so-called big brother didn’t betray him, he’d still be holding that title.

He said told Gunther that since Summerslam, “this vibe of yours is beginning to fade.” He said it faded because he started doubting himself. He said he saw him get pinned by Cody Rhodes in Saudi Arabia. Gunther lost his cool and yelled, “You…!” Fans interrupted with a “Cody!” chant. Priest said Gunther can’t even talk right because he’s full of doubt. He said Gunther knows he can’t beat him. He said by now, if he were anyone else, Gunther would have taken a swing at him. He said fans don’t want them to wait until Survivor Series. “Take your shot,” he said. He said if he did, he’d drop his ass. Gunther looked shaken up.

Ludwig Kaiser walked out and interrupted. He asked who Priest is to doubt the Ring General. He said he has beaten him once already. He told him to get out of the ring and save himself. He guaranteed Priest he will lose to Gunther because he’s not worthy. Gunther put his hand forcefully over the mic and poked his chest and had some words off mic. Kaiser said, “No!” He said he won’t let “that street trash” talk to him that way. Priest punched him and then stepped toward Gunther. Priest turned and clotheslined Kaiser over the top rope. Gunther moved toward Priest, but Priest turned in time and Gunther backed away. Wade Barrett said for the first time, there is panic and doubt on the face of Gunther.

Gunther joined Kaiser in treating up the aisle as Priest had more words for them from the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Priest continues to shine in an alpha babyface role. Gunther was really convincing in looking shaken up by Priest’s words.)

-Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane. She congratulated her for becoming no. 1 contender for Liv Morgan. Kairi said she is ready and she hopes Bianca and Jade leave a piece for them. In walked Dakota Kai. They hugged and smiled. Dakota said she’s pissed at PFC for taking three months off her career. She said as long as she as Sky and Kairi by her said, nothing is no one is going to keep her down.

-Kairi, Iyo, and Dakota made their ring entrance. [c]

-A video aired thanking Veterans. Tessitore said their hearts are filled with gratitude on Veterans’ Day. They showed the 30th Military Brigade saluting from Germany.

-Kofi Kingston approached R-Truth backstage. Kofi said he never had a chance to thank him for having their back against Final Testament a couple weeks ago. He said for some strange reason, Xavier Woods didn’t want them to get involved and he didn’t understand why. Xavier walked up and overheard him. He asked what was going on. Pete Dunne barged in as Kofi began talking and confronted R-Truth over not calling him by his name. Kofi defended Truth. Dunne asked if he wanted to make this his issue. Xavier said it’s not their issue. Kofi said it is now and he challenged him. Truth told Kofi: “Good luck with Pete. It’s Butch you’ve got to worry about.”

(1) KAIRI SANE & IYO SKY & DAKOTA KAI vs. SONYA DEVILLE & SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK

As Pure Fusion Collection made their entrance, they showed an inset clip of BFC attacking Dakota Kai three months ago. Barrett said she required meniscus surgery and now she’s back for vengeance. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Kairi was in control of Sonya. Baszler yanked Kairi by her leg to ringside and clotheslined her. Fans booed as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Kairi made a comeback and hot-tagged in Dakota. She hit a barrage of moves. Baszler eventually made a comeback after a distraction by Deville. Baszler applied a Kirafuda Clutch on Sky. Dakota broke it up. Sky landed an Over the Moonsault for the win.

WINNERS: Kairi & Sky & Dakota in 9:00.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. Highlights aired of what happened with Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and the Usos on Smackdown last Friday.

-Backstage, Jey and Sami were having a great time when Jimmy walked in and asked Sami what his problem is. Sami said he doesn’t have a problem, but Jimmy seems to. Jey encouraged them to get on the same page and get right. Sami told Jimmy, “Nice chain.” Jimmy said, “And you look…” He couldn’t come up with a compliment. Sami told Jey, “See what I’m saying?” Jimmy said they need a fifth member for War Games. Sami asked if he’s calling the plays. Jimmy said they don’t have friends on Monday or Friday. Sami said he has someone in mind. Sami looked at Jey and said he’d text him, the implication being he didn’t want to communicate with Jimmy. Sami left. Jey was upset with Jimmy for how he was acting toward Sami.

-Barrett said he hopes Sami doesn’t ask Kevin Owens.

-Kofi made his ring entrance, accompanied by Xavier. [c]

-They showed Priest warming up backstage. Tessitore announced he’d be wrestling Kaiser later on Raw.

(2) KOFI KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods) vs. PETE DUNNE

Dunne strolled out with an intense, nasty expression. Barrett said Truth created this issue needlessly, and now Kofi is wrestling Dunne rather than working out issues with Xavier. Kofi landed a running flip dive over the top rope onto Dunne at ringside. They cut to a break at 1:00. [c]

Dunne was in control after the break and had Kofi grounded. Kofi came back with a Trouble in Paradise, knocking Dunne to ringside. Xavier clotheslined him at ringside. The ref didn’t see it, but Kofi did. Kofi confronted Xavier for getting involved. Xavier told him to stay focused and win the match. As Kofi returned to the ring, Dunne recovered enough to attack him and hit Bitter End for the win.

WINNER: Dunne in 9:00.

-After the match, Xavier lectured Kofi. Kofi shoved him back. Xavier said he’s so focused on everyone else, “what about us?” He told him to stay focused.

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside. Barrett said things aren’t looking good between them.

-A clip aired from last Monday of Sky beating Lyra Valkyria.

-Backstage, Liv M:organ, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez were chatting. Finn Balor confronted Dom about coming up short against Priest last week. “Thanks, mate,” he said. Dom said no one was there to watch his back last week. He asked where Balor was. He said he stayed in back as Liv said. He asked Dom if he had said he could handle Priest by himself. Dom said he has gotten closer to the World Title than Balor has in a long time. Balor approached Dom. Carlito and J.D. McDonagh were playing a videogame in the background. They turned around to separate everyone. Balor suggested Dom & Carlito step up and show the War Raiders what The Judgment Day are all about. Dom said he would and he’d go make it official. Carlito didn’t like that.

-They showed Bronson Reed backstage. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Reed entered the ring and called out Seth if he wanted a piece of him. Seth promptly came out to his music. Reed knocked him down right away and took it to him at ringside. Seth leaped onto him. Security pulled them apart. They fought into the ring. Security separated them. Seth dove onto Reed at ringside. They were separated again. [c]

-Seth yelled at Adam Pearce he needs the match. Pearce yelled that he’s got it next week. “I’ve had enough!” he said. “End it!” Sami approached Seth and asked him a crazy question. He said they need a fifth guy for War Games. He said no matter how bad things got, the family bond never goes away, and he knows that bond with Roman Reigns is still there as brothers. Sami said he’s looked up and down the roster and there’s nobody else. “I think you’re our fifth man,” he said. Seth said he’s out of his damn mind. He said after everything he sacrificed to take “that tyrant Roman Reigns out of power, to tear him down, and now you want me to tag with guys to build him back up?” He said he knows Reigns more than anyone and he is shocked anyone would stand next to him, especially Sami. He said he must be blind to not think he’s using him again. He said he appreciates him, but his answer is no.

-Tessitore questioned the timing of the ask given what Seth just went through. [c]

(3) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. LUDWIG KAISER

Priest went after him right away, but Kaiser avoided a corner splash and dropkicked him to the floor. They cut to an early break. [c]

Priest eventually finished Kaiser with South of Heaven.

WINNER: Priest in 8:00.

-Gunther stepped out and looked at Priest. Barrett said he’s concerned and pensive, wondering if he can beat this version of Priest. [c]

-Tessitore plugged that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be on “The Tonight Show” later. Then he threw to a clip of WWE Speed with Sheamus and Bron Breakker battling to a draw.

-Kelley interviewed Breaker who said being the fastest wrestler in WWE means he’s interested in the Speed title, but then blamed Sheamus. Sheamus interrupted and said that he’s new and reminds him of himself when he became one of the fastest-rising wrestlers in WWE. He said he was arrogant then just like Breakker is now. He asked if he has the tires to put his IC Title on the line against him next week. Breakker chuckled and said he didn’t listen to a word he said, but said he’d be happy to put his title on the line. Sheamus said he’s better than ever. He told him to shine up the title nice for him. Jimmy approached Breakker and asked if he had a second. Breakker said he did. [c]

-They showed fan signs.

-Karrion Kross approached Miz backstage and said, “Thank god you’re live!” Miz said he’s had enough and he’s going to Pearce to ask for a leave of absence. Kross yelled that he wanted information on the Wyatts. Miz said this is bigger than them. He said he has settled his business with the Wyatts. He said he promised he has changed his ways and they let him go. “They moved on and I moved on,” Miz said. “Karrion, you need to move on.” Kross said they attacked Paul Ellering and he can’t let that go. He told AOP to grab Miz because they vowed to break his legs. They dragged Miz to the ring.

Kross accused Miz of lying to him and said his story isn’t lining up. He told him to tell him where the Wyatts are. The lights went out and the Wyatts music played. The Wyatts showed up in the ring. Miz smashed Erick Rowan from behind across his back with a chair. Bo Dallas with the mask on laughed. Miz and the Final Testament beat up the Wyatts. Barrett said it was a set-up. They left the Wyatts lying in the ring. Barrett said that’s the first time in history that’s happened. Fans chanted, “Miz, you suck!” [c]

-Tessitore and Barrett commented on a clip of Uncle Howdy laughing as The Final Testament left.

-Kelley interviewed Seth in the parking garage asking how he planned to keep the monster down. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu approached Seth. Solo suggested since they all can’t stand Reigns, they should join forces and take out Roman. Seth laughed and said the next time he’s in the ring with Reigns, it’ll be to stomp his head into the ground and he’ll never team with him. He said he also would never join forces with a wanna-be Roman Reigns. Solo had been reached out for a handshake, but then shifted put pushing back on Jacob who took an aggressive step toward Seth.

-Liv and Raquel made their entrance. [c]

(4) BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL vs. LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ – Women’s Tag Team Title match

A few minutes in, Balri almost bumped into Jade at ringside. Raquel shoved Jade into the ring apron, but Belair then hit Rodriguez. Liz then dropkicked Belair at ringside. They cut to a break with all four down. [c]

Raquel saved Liv after Jade made a cover. Jade and Raquel kicked eahc other. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton ran out. Jax gave Jade a Samoan Drop onto the ring apron. Raquel landed a swinging elbowdrop out of the corner on Jade. Belair broke up the cover. Tiffany distracted the ref. Naomi yanked Tiffany off the ring apron. Liv gave Naomi a backstabber at ringside. Liv kicked Jade leaping at her, then tagged in Belair. Belair at Liv the K.O.D. for the win.

WINNERS: Jade & Belair to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-Jax attacked Jade and Belair afterward. Iyo Sky ran out and dropkicked Jax. She fended off Tiffany, too, and stomped on her. Jade and Belair double-suplexed Jax and then kipped up. They celebrated with Iyo and Naomi.

Advertised Matches & Appearances