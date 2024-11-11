WWE RAW RESULTS (11/4): Pomares’s report on Priest vs. Kaiser, Kofi vs. Dunne, Bronson Reed addresses Seth, Jade & Belair vs. Liv & Raquel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 11, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with shots of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Judgment Day arriving at the arena.

– Gunther made his way to the ring as a recap of Damian Priest winning the contender’s 4-way match last week was shown. It was officially confirmed that Priest and Gunther would have their rematch at Survivor Series. Gunther said that he didn’t look in the past and would only look at what is in front of him. Priest interrupted and cut Gunther off before he could say any of the points he had already said. Priest said that Gunther’s vibe has been falling off after getting pinned at Crown Jewel. He told Gunther that he was feeling doubt and it was because he couldn’t beat him.

– Priest dared Gunther to take a swing at him and not wait until Survivor Series. Ludwig Kaiser interrupted to warn Priest that Gunther had already beaten him. Before Kaiser could continue, Gunther blocked his mic and told him to shut up. Kaiser refused and called Priest street trash, only for Priest to take him out with a punch and a clothesline over the ropes. Priest prepared to fight Gunther, but Gunther immediately rolled out of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good opening promo to set in motion the Gunther and Priest feud. I really liked Priest immediately shutting Gunther down and essentially burying their last feud. Gunther looking actually doubtful is an interesting wrinkle to his character and him beefing with Kaiser could lead to a captivating story.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Iyo Sky alongside Kairi Sane about her future title match against Liv Morgan. Sky said that she hoped Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill would leave something to her. Sky focused on her six-woman tag match tonight before revealing a returning Dakota Kai.

– Damage CTRL made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Pure Fusion Collective.

– A video package was shown to celebrate Veterans Day.

– Backstage, Kofi Kingston thanked R-Truth for helping them against the War Raiders and apologized for not helping them last week. Xavier Woods interrupted to call Kofi out, only for Pete Dunne to interrupt and call Truth out. Kofi got in Dunne’s face for messing with Truth and set up a singles match with him against Woods’ wishes.

(1) DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai) vs. PURE FUSION COLLECTIVE (Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark)

Sky flipped over Stark’s back and landed on her feet off a back suplex. Stark took Sky down with a back body drop, followed by a running neckbreaker from Deville. Deville dropped Sky with a suplex before receiving an uppercut in the corner. Sane nailed Deville with an xe kick, setting her up for a double basement dropkick. Sane knocked Stark down with a headscissors takeover, followed by a corner dropkick and a sliding lariat on her and Deville. Sane blasted Deville with a diving forearm strike, only for Baszler to take her down with a clothesline, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Kai got the hot tag to hit Baszler with a kick to the knee and a dropkick. Kai caught Baszler with a modified cutter and a Scorpion kick before Baszler caught her with a kick to the chest. Kai low-bridged Baszler and spiked her with a Curb Stomp using the ropes for a two count. Deville saved Kai from a big boot in the corner, allowing Baszler to drop her with a back suplex. Baszler put Kai in a Half Boston Crab, until Sky broke the hold.

Deville caught Sky with a kick to the chest before receiving a flying forearm from Sane. Stark blasted Sane with a missile dropkick, only for Kai to shut her down with a thrust kick. Baszler evaded a big boot in the corner and put Kai in a Kirifuda Clutch, until Sky tagged in. Baszler put Sky in a Kirifuda Clutch, only for Kai to nail her with a big boot and Sky to take the win with a moonsault.

WINNERS: Damage CTRL at 9:30

– A recap of Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and the Usos reuniting on SmackDown was shown.

(Pomares’s Analysis:. A solid match to once again establish Damage CTRL as a trio in the women’s division. Now that Iyo Sky is returning to the main title picture, I assume that Kai and Sane would become the tag team of the group once again.)

– Backstage, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn struggled to stay on the same page while Jey tried to keep peace. They argued about who would be their fifth member, until Sami said that he had someone and would text Jey.

– Kofi Kingston made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Pete Dunne.

(2) KOFI KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods) vs. PETE DUNNE

Kofi pushed Dunne to the ropes, until Dunne retaliated with a knee strike to the abdomen. Kofi caught Dunne with a forearm shot and laid him out with a springboard clothesline. Dunne missed a corner splash, allowing Kofi to shut him down with a dropkick and a Tope con Hilo, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

Back from break, Dunne crushed Kofi’s arm with a double knee drop, followed by a forearm shot to the chest and a bunch of strikes to the back. Kofi caught Dunne with a leaping stomp, setting him up for a dropkick and a clothesline. Dunne tried to apply joint manipulation on Kofi, only for Kofi to kick him away and crush him with a splash to the back. Dunne caught Kofi with a forearm strike mid-air, only for Kofi to send him out of the ring with Trouble in Paradise. Woods blasted Kofi with a clothesline behind the referee’s back. Kofi got into Woods’ face to complain about him interfering. Dunne took advantage of the distraction to finish Kofi with a big boot and the Bitter End.

WINNER: Pete Dunne at 9:07

– After the match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods argued about the end of the match.

(Pomares’s Analysis:. A fun little match to continue the slow dissolution of the New Day. With the 10-year celebration of the group’s formation approaching, it feels like we are close to this story finally taking its next massive step.)

– A recap of the women’s battle royal from last week was shown.

– Backstage, Finn Bálor called Dominik Mysterio out for failing to handle Damian Priest last week. Finn said that he was focused on the tag titles like Liv Morgan told him, only for Dominik to point out that he got closer to the title than Finn has in a while. The rest of the Judgment Day stopped them from getting into a fight before Finn asked Dominik to step up and take care of the War Raiders alongside Carlito.

[HOUR TWO]

– A video package was shown, recapping Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill’s dominant run as champions.

– Bronson Reed made his way to the ring to say that Seth Rollins was a great competitor, but he was a monster. Reed gloated about taking Rollins, Damian Priest and Sheamus out last week. Reed dared Rollins to come out to get his revenge which Rollins immediately did. Rollins ran down to the ring, only for Reed to shut him down with a body block. Rollins drove Reed into the ring post, until Reed shut him down with a thrust kick, laying him on the announce table.

– Reed tried to climb the barricade, until Rollins jumped at him to knock him down. Rollins and Reed brawled into the ring while trying to keep numerous security guards away. Reed knocked the guard down with a suicide dive before Rollins jumped at him once again. More guards, agents and referees showed up to finally separate Reed and Rollins.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Another fun brawl to set up the rematch between these two. Regardless of when this match takes place, Reed should absolutely take the win after all the work he has done to get so over with the crowd.)

– Backstage, Seth Rollins demanded Adam Pearce for one more match with Bronson Reed. Pearce angrily agreed to give him the match next week before walking away. Sami Zayn showed up to ask Rollins to be their fifth man, putting over how important familiar ties were. Rollins told Sami that he was out of his mind for asking him and said that he was shocked Sami was by his side. Rollins thanked Sami for everything, but declined the offer.

(3) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. LUDWIG KAISER

Priest clocked Kaiser with an uppercut, only for Kaiser to smash his shoulder into the ring post. Kaiser knocked Priest off the apron with a basement dropkick, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

Back from break, Priest blocked a suplex and planted Kaiser with the Broken Arrow. Priest clobbered Kaiser with a pair of forearm shots, followed by a corner elbow strike and a flatliner. Kaiser avoided the Razor’s Edge and clobbered Priest with a chop to the chest. Kaiser caught Priest with a Penalty kick, only for Priest to respond with a Bell Clap and a kick to the head. Priest laid Kaiser out with a lariat and knocked him out with the South of Heaven.

WINNER: Damian Priest at 7:44

– After the match, Gunther showed up on the entrance way to have a face-off with Damian Priest.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A fairly dominant victory for Damian Priest as he is set to take on Gunther at Survivor Series. I get that Priest is the one getting a title shot, but I really wish Kaiser’s booking was stronger, especially coming after his feud with Sheamus.)

– A recap of Sheamus and Bron Breakker fighting to a time-limit draw on Speed was shown.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Bron Breakker about his recent clash against Sheamus. Breakker said that he would have two belts if it wasn’t for Sheamus getting in his way. Sheamus interrupted to point out Breakker’s arrogance and challenged him to a title match next week. Breakker agred to give him the match before Jimmy Uso showed up to speak with him.

– Backstage, the Final Testament confronted The Miz about what happened with the Wyatt Sicks. Miz said that he would ask for a leave of absence and that he had to think about his family. Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain dragged Miz to the ring, threatening to break his legs. Kross demanded Miz to tell him where the Wyatts were, only for the lights to turn off. The Wyatt Sicks showed up on the apron, until Miz clobbered Erick Rowan with a chair shot to the back. Both groups started brawling in and out of the ring. Scarlett shoved B-Fab off the apron while AOP put Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy down with the Super Collider. Miz hit Rowan with the Skull Crushing Finale while Kross laid Uncle Howdy with a powerslam.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent angle to give something to the Final Testament ahead of their match against the Wyatts which is more than what American Made got. I’m not that interested in seeing this feud, but at least the match should be a fun brawl.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Seth Rollins about his match with Bronson Reed next week. Solo Sikoa interrupted to ask Rollins to be a part of his team since he doesn’t like Roman Reigns. Rollins said that he would never team with Roman, but would also never team with a Roman Reigns wannabe.

– It was announced that Seth Rollins would face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker would battle Sheamus in a title match next week.

(4) BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Belair knocked Liv away with a dropkick, followed by a shoulder thrust. Liv evaded a shoulder thrust into the ring post and knocked Belair down with a slap to the face. Belair dropped Liv face-first onto the turnbuckle and pummeled her down with a bunch of right hands. Raquel distracted Belair, allowing Liv to pull her off the top turnbuckle by her hair. Jade pulled Raquel off the apron and knocked her away with a boot to the face. Liv caught Jade with a sliding dropkick and avoided a clothesline from Belair. Raquel smashed Jade’s head into the apron before receiving a forearm shot from Belair. Liv blasted Belair with a dropkick from the steel steps, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

Back from break, Jade knocked Liv down with a spinebuster and a modified facebuster, but Raquel broke the pinfall. Raquel knocked Belair off the apron before she and Jade knocked each other down with big boots. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton showed up to distract the referee and put Jade down with a Samoan drop on the apron. Raquel nailed Jade with an elbow drop, only for Belair to break the pinfall. Naomi pulled Stratton off the apron and drove her into the barricade before knocking Jax down. Liv hit Naomi with a backstabber and tagged herself in. Jade caught Liv with a thrust kick and took care of Raquel with another thrust kick.

WINNERS: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill at 7:27 (Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

– After the match, Nia Jax took Belair and Jade down, only for Iyo Sky to show up to blast her away. Sky hit Stratton with a double stomp while Belair and Jade clotheslined Raquel out off the ring. They suplexed Jax to stand tall at the end of the show.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match was fine, but it ultimately was about the post-match angle which served to set up the women’s War Games match. It feels pretty rushed and I’m not really invested in any of the stories going into this one.)