VIP AUDIO 11/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-9-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill including WWE signing, Survivor Series latest, Mailbag on Hogan, Punk, Bob Barker, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Nov. 9, 2006. Pat covers all the major wrestling stories from WWE and TNA, plus a preview of the WSX tapings in Southern California and a special Talking Points Memo on the ECW Extreme Elimination Chamber. Find out who signed with WWE, who WWE is negotiating with, and who they’ll be taking a look at. Pat’s Hot Five has the latest on Survivor Series and the current WWE European tour. The Indy Lineup of the Week features a big NWA Tag Team Title defense in Illinois, and Pat answers questions about Hulk Hogan, C.M. Punk, and Bob Barker in this week’s Listener Mail.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO