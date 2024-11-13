VIP AUDIO 11/13 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Martin look back at WCW Halloween Havoc 1994 including Pretty Wonderful vs. Stars & Stripes, Dustin Rhodes vs. Arn Anderson, Hogan vs. Flair in a cage, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin returns to “Then and Now” to discuss the 1994 edition of WCW Halloween Havoc. They review the entire show, which is heavily centered on the retirement match between Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in a steel cage where Flair must retire if he loses. Focus topics include the general overall change in WCW and enthusiasm for the product in the fall of 1994, the quality of the undercard of PPVs built around Hogan in the main event, and the lack of decisive finishes on this show. Plus Frank makes an announcement about the format of “Pro Wrestling Then and Now” moving forward.

