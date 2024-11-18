WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, November 18, 2024
Where: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,997 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,318. The arena has a capacity of 13,184 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus – Intercontinental Championship match
- Seth Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed
- Carlito & Dominik Mysterio vs. The War Raiders
- Rey Mysterio & Zelena Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile
- Liv Morgan to appear
