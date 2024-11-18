VIP AUDIO 11/18 – Greg Parks Outloud! Looking back on my winners and losers column from the WWE Draft – who did I get right, and who did I get wrong? (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column.This week’s show features a look back at the post-WWE draft column of winners and losers in the draft. Six months later, who was labeled correctly and who was labeled incorrectly?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO