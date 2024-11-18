News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/18 – WKH – News Update: Raw’s Netflix debut details, MSG line-up, Moxley’s noteworthy Collision promo, Raw and Smackdown going three hours in 2025, more (21 min.)

November 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • WWE Raw’s Netflix debut details including location, listed names, theme song artist
  • Details on the lengths of Raw and Smackdown in 2024
  • WWE’s announced line-up for MSG on Holiday tour on Dec. 26
  • Raw ratings at two hours vs. three hours
  • Trish Stratus and Lita reuniting
  • Jon Moxley’s noteworthy promo at end of Collision on Saturday

