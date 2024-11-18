VIP AUDIO 11/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-16-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill including Chris Vetter talking U.S. Indy Scene, Stacy Kiebler, new signees in WWE, TNA’s biggest 72 hours ever, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Nov. 16, 2006. Pat talks with PWTorch indy specialist Chris Vetter joined Pat to talk about the newest crop of WWE signees and other hot topics from the independent circuit. There’s news on the upcoming WWE Christmas special, 2007 DVD releases, and Stacy Kiebler’s role on network television. Somebody’s getting humbled the old country way on the Big Clip. Pat’s Hot Five has the latest on new talent headed into Ring of Honor and TNA’s biggest 72 hours ever. The Indy Lineup of the Week features a flood of TNA talent in Southern California and we have the Question of the Week and Listener Mail.

