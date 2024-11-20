30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (11/12/1994): McMahon announces departure of Randy Savage, Bret Hart comes to aid of 1-2-3 Kid on King’s Court with Bob Backlund, Bigelow, Doink, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 12, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #307 )

(1) Bret Hart & British Bulldog defeated Jim Neidhart & Owen Hart when Owen submitted to Bret’s sharpshooter. During the match, Vince McMahon talked about George Foreman winning the boxing heavyweight title over the weekend and that Bob Backlund is the same age as Foreman. The match lasted 20 minutes…

-Todd Pettengill hosted a “Survivor Series Update”…

-Vince McMahon sent get well wishes to two members of the WWF production staff who were apparently injured and hospitalized earlier in the evening setting up the arena for the TV tapings…

(2) Bam Bam Bigelow won a squash match…

-In a short segment between commercials, Vince McMahon announced that Randy Savage was absent because he and the WWF were unable to come to terms on a new contract. McMahon made what was obviously a heartfelt short tribute to Savage thanking him for his years in the WWF. Savage was one of McMahon’s closest allies in recent months so his departure is a surprise…

-1-2-3 Kid was the guest of Jerry Lawler on “King’s Court.” After Lawler took some shots at Kid’s size, he announced that Kid’s arms would have to withstand the cross face chicken wing on next week’s Raw. As Kid responded, Backlund ran to the ring. Kid turned around in time and threw a few kicks, sending Backlund flying from the ring. Bret Hart then came to the ring to side with Kid. Jim Neidhart and Owen Hart came to ringside for Backlund…

-Doink won a squash. After the match, McMahon handed Lawler’s crown to Doink who wore it. Lawler complained an emerald was missing…

-Bob Holly vs. Jerry Lawler was plugged as next week’s Action Zone main event…

-McMahon interviewed Bret Hart to close the show. Hart said he considers Kid vs. Backlund a battle of the new vs. old generation. He said Kid is the best of the new generation…

