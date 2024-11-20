30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (11/19/1994): 1-2-3 Kid vs. Bob Backlund, I.R.S. vignettes, Aldo Montoya debuts, Owen Hart on Lawler’s King’s Court, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 19, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #308 )

-Vince McMahon & Ted DiBiase opened the program…

(1) Bob Backlund defeated 1-2-3 Kid via submission with the crossface chickenwing. The match was good while it lasted, but not great. Kid attempted to lock the crossface chickenwing on Backlund, but Backlund reversed it. Kid then immediately reached the ropes. Kid hit Backlund with some solid kicks. Backlund eventually, though, locked on the hold for victory, but then would not relinquish the hold. Several referees and officials tried to pry Backlund off, but not until Bret Hart ran to the ring did he release the hold. Backlund then taunted Bret over the house mic. As Backlund left the ring, Bret attacked him in the aisle and applied the sharpshooter. Bret quickly released it, but then told Backlund he didn’t have to release it and that he wouldn’t at Survivor Series…

(2) Mabel won a squash. Mabel and Oscar performed a special Survivor Series rap before the match…

-A Chuck Norris promo aired on the Survivor Series update…

(3) Jeff Jarrett won a squash…

-Another I.R.S. promo aired where I.R.S. talked about Undertaker, previewing the “death and taxes” feud…

-On “King’s Court,” Lawler interviewed Owen Hart. Owen held the towel that supposedly was the same towel that Arnold Skaaland threw into the ring that cost Backlund the WWF Title against Iron Sheik. Owen said he would never throw in the towel. Lawler invited British Bulldog to the ring by whistling. Bulldog came out and said he, too, vowed to not throw in the towel no matter what…

(4) Aldo Montoya “Portuguese Man of War” (P.J. Walker in a yellow eye mask) beat Brooklyn Brawler. DiBiase offered Matoya money to join his corporation, but Matoya turned him down…

-Alundra Blayze talked about her defense against Bull Nakano at the Tokyo Dome…

