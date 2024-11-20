Linda McMahon nominated to serve in Trump’s cabinet as Secretary of Education, Linda updates status of her marriage to Vince McMahon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Linda McMahon, a former top WWE executive and wife Vince McMahon, has been nominated to be Secretary of Education under Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. President. After the announcement, Linda officially confirmed that she and Vince McMahon are separated, as reported by the Washington Post. PWTorch sources have noted recently that they have been “living separate lives” for quite a while.

Linda had served on the Connecticut State Board of Education in 2009. Trump has said he plans to “get rid” of the department of education by reallocating its power to the states, so Linda’s role could conceivably be overseeing it’s dismantling or a redistribution of its powers.

Linda is also co-chair of his transition to his second term as president.

The Washington Post headline reads: “Linda McMahon made a fortune with WWE. Wrestling scandals now shadow her rise. Trump’s transition co-chair and Education Department pick, along with her husband, named in a lawsuit claiming they ignored abuse.”

Linda McMahon’s vast family wealth also could conflict with her public duties as the transition co-chair and on Trump’s Cabinet.

TKO Group Holdings, for example, holds events in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, UAE, and according to its annual report, must comply with “extensive U.S. and foreign governmental regulations.” Vince McMahon is a minority shareholder whose stake is worth roughly $950 million; Linda McMahon owns about $67 million in stock. Their son-in-law is the WWE chief content officer.

The article went on to characterize Linda McMahon as “one of Trump’s most conventional Cabinet picks.”

Linda, who twice ran for U.S. Senate in Connecticut but lost each time, has been a long-time fundraiser for Trump, including raising more than $20 million for the “Make America Great Again Inc.” super-PAC.

Linda would be 16th in the line for succession of President of the United States as Secretary of Education. The Vice President is first in line. As a member of the president’s cabinet, she also would have a vote for enacting the 25th Amendment to remove a president due to incapacitation or incompetency.

