AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Where: Reading, Pa. at Santander Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,352 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,841. The arena has a capacity of 9,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Will Ospreay & Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricochet & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher & Lance Archer & Brian Cage – All Star 8-Man Tag

Daby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii 2 contract signing

Big Boom! A.J. to appear live

The stars of CMLL to come to AEW

