FREE PODCAST 11/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: New Women’s IC Title, Jax vs. Belair, Survivor Series build, on-site report (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss the decision to introduce a Women’s Intercontinental Title and thoughts on who will win it including chat interactions. Also, the latest Survivor Series build for both the men’s and women’s matches, Sami Zayn showing skepticism that C.M. Punk and Paul Heyman can be trusted, the lame finishes to certain key matches including the set-up for the IC Triple Threat, and much more with live caller, email, and chat interactions. Also, Brian from Phoenix joined the show as an on-site correspondent with details on what happened off-air and crowd reactions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO