News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/25 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Breakker-Kaiser for IC Title, Jax-Belair for WarGames advantage, new Women’s IC Title, Sami reacts to Punk (20 min.)

November 26, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 25 edition of WWE Raw featuring Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the IC Title, Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair for a WarGames advantage, a new Women’s IC Title, Sami Zayn reacts to C.M. Punk, New Day bickering ratchets up to harsh insults, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024