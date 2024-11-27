FREE PODCAST 11/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk AEW Continental Classic, new women’s IC and U.S. Titles, WWE and AEW tag division, TKO vibes (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

They discuss these topics:

AEW Continental Classic leagues and predictions on who will shine and potentially win, plus building a completely different 12-man tournament line-up out of who isn’t included

AEW Australia ticket sales concerns

AEW Full Gear thoughts including Orange Cassidy’s build

Thoughts on the WWE comp ticket policy change for wrestlers, plus general vibes of WWE under TKO ownership compared to pre-buyout

What happens if Paul Levesque isn’t head of creative and is replaced for any number of reasons?

State of AEW and WWE tag team divisions including Private Party, Motor City Machine Guns, more

Ricky Starks commenting on his status with AEW

Thoughts on how AEW featured Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice

Some NFL talk including, of course, the Minnesota Vikings strong season so far

NOTE: Check back Wednesday night for a PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast where Jason and Wade’s preview WWE Survivor Series.

