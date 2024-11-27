News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk AEW Continental Classic, new women’s IC and U.S. Titles, WWE and AEW tag division, TKO vibes (96 min.)

November 27, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • AEW Continental Classic leagues and predictions on who will shine and potentially win, plus building a completely different 12-man tournament line-up out of who isn’t included
  • AEW Australia ticket sales concerns
  • AEW Full Gear thoughts including Orange Cassidy’s build
  • Thoughts on the WWE comp ticket policy change for wrestlers, plus general vibes of WWE under TKO ownership compared to pre-buyout
  • What happens if Paul Levesque isn’t head of creative and is replaced for any number of reasons?
  • State of AEW and WWE tag team divisions including Private Party, Motor City Machine Guns, more
  • Ricky Starks commenting on his status with AEW
  • Thoughts on how AEW featured Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice
  • Some NFL talk including, of course, the Minnesota Vikings strong season so far

NOTE: Check back Wednesday night for a PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast where Jason and Wade’s preview WWE Survivor Series.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024