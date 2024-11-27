FREE PODCAST 11/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk AEW Continental Classic, new women’s IC and U.S. Titles, WWE and AEW tag division, TKO vibes (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- AEW Continental Classic leagues and predictions on who will shine and potentially win, plus building a completely different 12-man tournament line-up out of who isn’t included
- AEW Australia ticket sales concerns
- AEW Full Gear thoughts including Orange Cassidy’s build
- Thoughts on the WWE comp ticket policy change for wrestlers, plus general vibes of WWE under TKO ownership compared to pre-buyout
- What happens if Paul Levesque isn’t head of creative and is replaced for any number of reasons?
- State of AEW and WWE tag team divisions including Private Party, Motor City Machine Guns, more
- Ricky Starks commenting on his status with AEW
- Thoughts on how AEW featured Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice
- Some NFL talk including, of course, the Minnesota Vikings strong season so far
NOTE: Check back Wednesday night for a PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast where Jason and Wade’s preview WWE Survivor Series.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.