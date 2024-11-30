WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to see wrestlers give their picks for their five-person WarGames Dream Team partners?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For many WWE fans, the Survivor Series match is one of their favorites and most anticipated events of the year. Two teams of five fighting each other to lead their team to victory.

With WarGames being added to the mix, the wrestlers do battle in a steel cage. There are many dream team Survivor Series match-ups put together by fans every year, sparking lots of debates and what ifs. The WWE YouTube channel released a video asking the wrestlers who they would pick if they could create their own Survivor Series teams. The role of the fans are now played by the wrestlers themselves, switching things up and guaranteeing some surprise picks from everyone.

This was a cool video that showed that the wrestlers themselves can act like fans, fantasy booking things for their amusement that will hopefully entice the people watching. I enjoyed the wide variety of wrestlers who were asked. All in all, there were 13 wrestlers who created ten separate teams for fans to enjoy and debate about.

The fact that they were allowed to create team names was a nice touch, as it enhanced the viewing experience and gave the event a real sports feel. I also liked that some wrestlers from the past got love from the current generation. People like 2 Cold Scorpio, Gail Kim, and Typhoon were mentioned, adding variety to the standard picks like John Cena, The Rock, and Triple H that many people would predict to be on a video like this.

Overall, this was a fun video that got to show fantasy picks from a wrestler’s perspective. We don’t often hear about things like this from the wrestlers’ themselves, so the WWE YouTube channel did a great job on showing their point of view.

It wasn’t a predictable video, and many people will be intrigued about a lot of the picks. With this time of year being Survivor Series season, a lot of fans and people on social media will for sure debate their own team picks amongst each other. Given the vast amount of wrestlers that were chosen, there’s something in this video for every fan to enjoy.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PREDICTIONS: Machado’s match-by-match analysis of build and predictions including two WarGames matches, Gunther vs. Priest, Knight vs. Nakamura

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Smackdown results (11/29): Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns and CM Punk, Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu in a WarGames advantage match, the final push for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…

Check out this special WWE Survivor Series PLE Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)