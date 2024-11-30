VIP AUDIO 11/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-30-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill including TNA’s Greatest Moments, Elimination Chamber, Listener Mail, Legendary Tag Team Double-Booked, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Nov. 30, 2006. Pat (and his listeners) help out the WWE creative team by putting together an undercard for Sunday night’s “December to Dismember” pay-per-view, plus we hear his expectations on the big Extreme Elimination Chamber match. Pat also talks about the announced lineup for the next Smackdown pay-per-view and Ring of Honor’s next trip into the United Kingdom. Find out what TNA’s Greatest Moments are and which WWE wrestlers are headed to Iraq for the big Baghdad Christmas show, plus a legendary tag team is double-booked on two indy shows this weekend. We’ve got a lot of your questions in Listener Mail and finally, The Rock is the subject on this week’s Big Clip. It’s thirty-six minutes of grappling goodness.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

