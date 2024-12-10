FREE PODCAST 12/10 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-9-2019) Keller & Fairplay talk Rusev-Lana-Lashley divorce segment, Seth reveals AOP alliance, Becky and Charlotte, final TLC hype (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-9-2019), Wade was joined by Jonny Fairplay of CBS Survivor and TNA Impact Wrestling fame to talk about Raw with live callers and respond to email questions. Topics included the Rusev-Lana-Lashley divorce segment, Seth Rollins revealing his AOP alliance and attacks Kevin Owens, Charlotte and Becky Lynch agreed to team against Kabuki Warriors, the final TLC hype, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO