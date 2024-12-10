FREE PODCAST 12/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Narayanan: Realistic tenor of Seth and Punk promos, pros and cons of tweeters, New Day follow-up, SNME Triple Threat, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss an eventful Raw starting with the decision to add Damien Priest to the Gunther vs. Finn Balor title match, the pros and cons of the “tweeter” and “shades of gray” characters in pro wrestling, New Day follow-up, the expansion of the Gunther vs. Finn Balor match to a Triple Threat with Damien Priest, the Wyatt Sicks, and much more with chat room and email interactions throughout.

