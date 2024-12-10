VIP AUDIO 12/9 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Seth and Punk get real, Drew explains himself, Rhea vs. Raquel, New Day get shunned and booed, Priest added to World Title match (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 9 edition of WWE Raw featuring Seth Rollins and C.M. Punk getting real, Drew McIntyre explains himself, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, New Day get shunned and booed, Damien Priest added to World Title match, and more.

