FREE PODCAST 12/9 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: (12-11-2014) NXT Takeover, CM Punk, shifting wrestling landscape, Triple H vs. Vince, can anyone push WWE in 2015? (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (12-11-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks discussing with live callers big topics from WWE, TNA, Lucha Underground, UFC/Punk, ROH/Alberto Del Rio, the shifting 2015 landscape, the Vince McMahon-Triple H dynamic, can anyone push WWE in 2015, and much more.
