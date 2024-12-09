News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/9 – Greg Parks Outloud! Does WWE have a War Games problem? A look at some possible fixes for the match type (23 min.)

December 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at problems with the War Games match type, as well as potential solutions from a booking and structural standpoint.

