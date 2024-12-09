FREE PODCAST 12/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-12-2019) Mike & Andrew discuss which wrestler benefited most from AEW existing, is cereal a soup + Grit & Glitter talk Statlander (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to episodes of the All Elite Aftershow and Grit & Glitter.

First, from Dec. 12, 2019, Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to that week’s AEW Dynamite, including Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky for the AEW World Title. They talked about the following week’s big holiday special where Jungle Boy would face Chris Jericho plus SCU would face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles. They discuss the announcement of AEW’s next PPV, Revolution, set for February and if Chicago is getting burned out. Also, whose career had been helped most by AEW existing? Is cereal a soup? The guys answer all of life’s burning questions.

Then, in the second segment, we jump back to the Dec. 10, 2019 episode of “Grit & Glitter.” Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot talked to Sarah Shockey about her Cheerful Wrestling Show, the Marty & Sarah Love Wrestling podcast, and working as a color commentator. Also: Kris Statlander signs with AEW, NWA wraps the first season of Power and heads Into the Fire, the Shine Nova tournament, ODB added to the Impact Knockouts.

