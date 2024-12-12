FREE PODCAST 12/12 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Chiari talk Reigns Unleashed!, Corbin vs. Kingston, Miz house doll invasion, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (12-13-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Smackdown with the fallout from Survivor Series with live callers, an on-site correspondent from Milwaukee, and mailbag questions and comments. They talk the hype for TLC including Roman Reigns “unleashed,” Baron Corbin vs. Kofi Kingston for the first time one-on-one, Renee Young interviews Miz at his house leading to alarm when Firefly Funhouse dolls show up in Monroe’s crib, and more. They take live calls, respond to mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent in Milwaukee about off-air happenings and crowd reactions.

