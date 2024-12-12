WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Did WWE get the Best Betrayals of 2024 correct? Is it worth watching the compilation?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Whenever there is a new partnership or group formed in WWE, fans have a reason to be happy. Sometimes they are enemies turned friends, while other times they are two or more people with a common goal in mind. But in professional wrestling, it is expected for one person to betray the other person or people.

That’s not always the case, as evident by many amicable splits over the years. But the betrayal aspect of a tag team or faction formation almost always happens.

The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series on the shocking betrayals that happened this year. At nearly 45 minutes, the length of this video provides ample evidence that loyalty is never a given in WWE.

This was a good video that showcased some of the best betrayals that happened in WWE this year. Some of them were deserved, like Otis turning on Chad Gable and The Miz walking away from R-Truth. Both Gable and R-Truth made life diﬃcult for Otis and The Miz, so it made absolute sense that they would get sick of their treatment by their partners and their overall situations.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

But there were a lot of turns that got horrific reactions from the WWE fanbase. Such as Ridge Holland’s attack on the members of Chase University and the infamous Big E betrayal by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at the New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration. Chase University is beloved in NXT and Big E has been out with a neck injury for over two years. People loved them, and to see both groups fall apart was a hard thing to accept for tons of WWE fans. With a ton of betrayals happening this year, a lot of significant events were highlighted in this video.

Overall, this was a nice video showing that even the strongest bonds could be broken apart, with several prominent groups undergoing membership changes over the last couple of months.

At the start of the year, people would’ve never expected Big E to split from Kingston and Woods or Paul Heyman to get powerbombed through the announce table by Solo Sikoa’s version of the Bloodline. One thing that’s great about wrestling is how unpredictable it is. Even if you are one hundred percent sure that two people or a group will never turn on each other, the odds are that you will be wrong.

Of course, most of those turns lead up to highly-anticipated matches, which is a good thing. Lots of betrayals happened this year, which has and will lead up to more highly anticipated stories and matches in the new year.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Did WWE feature the right big rivalry moments of 2024 in the right order in their latest video?

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an anything goes match, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament and The Miz

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…