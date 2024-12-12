WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 13, 2024

Where: Hartford, Conn. at XL Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,131 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton – Women’s U.S. Title Tournament Semifinal match

Bayley vs. Chelsea Green – Women’s U.S. Title Tournament Semifinal match

Carmelo Hayes vs. ???

