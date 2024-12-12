WWE NXT Ratings Report (12/10): Viewership and demo rating surges coming out weekend Deadline event, ten-week averages, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (12/10) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 680,000 viewers, compared to 593,000 the prior week and the 632,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 663,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 678,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 726,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 657,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 534,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.17 rating, compared to 0.13 and 0.15 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

The announced matches and segments were…

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Giulia to speak

Oba Femi to speak

