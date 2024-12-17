FREE PODCAST 12/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: CM Punk-Seth Rollins verbal sparring, Tag Title change, Women’s IC Title tourney, caller, chat, email interactions (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss an eventful Raw starting with a deep dive into the Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk dynamic, the crowd response, the real-life inspirations for their comments, who won this week’s battle, and more. Also, Karrion Kross’s best promo yet, the rebuilding of the War Raiders, Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser, the women’s IC Title Tournament developments with predictions, New Day, and more with live caller, email, and chat interactions throughout.

