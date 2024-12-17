VIP AUDIO 12/16 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk-Seth verbal exchange and brawl, Viking Raiders challenge Balor & McDonagh for tag belts, Breakker defends against Kaiser, Rey tells New Day to change elsewhere (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 16 edition of WWE Raw featuring a C.M. Punk-Seth verbal exchange and brawl that leads to a Netflix announcement, the Viking Raiders challenge Finn Balor & J.D> McDonagh for tag belts, Bron Breakker defends against Ludwig Kaiser, Rey tells New Day to change elsewhere, women’s IC Title Tournament, and more.

