News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/16 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Keller & Mitchell discuss Bret Hart’s return to WWE, Top Ten WWE Stars Ever, Raw Reaction, live callers and chat (176 min.)

December 17, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 15 Years Ago Flashback episode (12-28-2009 & 12-29-2009), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discuss with callers Bret Hart’s return to the WWF, a review of Raw, a look at the WWF’s top ten wrestlers of all-time, and more. This includes the FIRST-EVER episode of the PWTorch Dailycast on Monday, Dec. 28, 2009 and then the SECOND-EVER episode right afterward from Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024