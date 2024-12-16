VIP AUDIO 12/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-14-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill rants about the stupid booking of Kurt Angle in TNA, listener mail on Heenan, ECW, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Dec. 14, 2006. Pat complains about the STUPID STUPID STUPID booking of Kurt Angle in TNA. He also runs down the latest news, including a departure from the Smackdown roster, Abyss’s next NWA Title defense and which TNA wrestler will be part of the next Tokyo Dome show for New Japan. “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is the subject of the Big Clip for this week. Pat answers his Listener Mail, including questions on ECW, memories of The Big Show and Bobby Heenan. Delirious and Shingo Takagi team up to headline the Indy Lineup of the Week, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

