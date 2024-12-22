WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, December 23, 2024
Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,711 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,285. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Iyo Sky vs. Alba Fyre vs. Natalya – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
- Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa
- Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to appear
- Drew McIntyre to appear
- Jackie Redmond to interview Seth Rollins
