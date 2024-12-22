WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 23, 2024

Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,711 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,285. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Iyo Sky vs. Alba Fyre vs. Natalya – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to appear

Drew McIntyre to appear

Jackie Redmond to interview Seth Rollins

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (12/16): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Judgment Day vs. Raiders, plus Rollins, Punk, Kingston

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Creative team member announces departure from NXT