VIP AUDIO 12/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise – Christmas Party, Pt. 3: “30 4L 30” Episode 30 – Akira Tozawa with Mike Spears (179 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L closes out the 2024 Christmas Party in a big way – with the conclusion of “30 4L 30!” Yes indeed, after nearly three years it’s episode 30 of our take on ESPN’s “30 for 30” series. 30 plus years of professional wrestling fandom were celebrated, with Alan welcoming assorted guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who were such big parts of that journey. For the final episode, we give the spotlight to a wrestler who sadly doesn’t get the respect he deserves in his current form, but he certainly gave his fans one hell of a run prior to that. Akira Tozawa is one of the most special wrestlers of his era, with a personality and crowd connection that many of his peers can only dream of. On top of that, from 2005 to 2016 he put together a jam-packed portfolio of classic bouts in his home promotion Dragongate and his many holiday homes across the U.S. independent scene. Nobody knows the career of Tozawa quite like Open the Voice Gate’s Mike Spears, and we couldn’t have asked for a more passionate and insightful guest to cross the finish line with. Three hours of Tozawa talk! Merry Christmas, everyone!

