FREE PODCAST 12/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Nate Lindberg discusses New Years Evil main event becoming triple threat, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Fatal Influence, his in-person perspective, more (61 min.)

December 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg discusses the New Years Evil main event becoming a triple threat between Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Eddy Thorpe, the Christmas Chaos Number One Contender Tornado Tag, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Fatal Influence, and his in-person perspective from the taping in Lowell, Mass.

