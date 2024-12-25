FREE PODCAST 12/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Nate Lindberg discusses New Years Evil main event becoming triple threat, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Fatal Influence, his in-person perspective, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg discusses the New Years Evil main event becoming a triple threat between Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Eddy Thorpe, the Christmas Chaos Number One Contender Tornado Tag, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Fatal Influence, and his in-person perspective from the taping in Lowell, Mass.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.