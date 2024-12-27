FREE PODCAST 12/26 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Machado talk off-air Fiend appearance, Bryan-Miz-Corbin, Moment of Bliss, Braun dances, Otis-Mandy, live callers, mailbag, on-site report (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (12-27-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Javier Machado of PWTorch.com to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin main event for a title shot at Royal Rumble against The Fiend, Braun Strowman moves his hips for New Day, Moment of Bliss with Lacey Evans, Otis smitten with Mandy Rose, Fruit Cake, Mustafa Ali, Sheamus, and more. Also, our on-site correspondent from Detroit details the crowd size and enthusiasm, off-air happenings, and results of the New Year’s Special match between Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler.

