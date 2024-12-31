FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann’s 2024 Year-in-Review part one including Vince McMahon, Netflix, Mercedes, Cody, New Japan, Rock, Sting, more (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. This is part one of their 2014 Year-in-Review series covering these major topics from early in the year…

Vince McMahon sex trafficking headlines

WWE Netflix deal

Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada signing with AEW

Cody Rhodes out and back in the WrestleMania main event.

WWE fans rejecting The Rock as a lead babyface, WWE siding with fans

New Japan’s year in search of a new identity

TNA’s strong year which started with addition of former Dolph Ziggler

Sting’s retirement in AEW

Samoa Joe starting the year as AEW World Champion

MJF’s career twists and turns

And more!

