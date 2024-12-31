FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann’s 2024 Year-in-Review part one including Vince McMahon, Netflix, Mercedes, Cody, New Japan, Rock, Sting, more (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. This is part one of their 2014 Year-in-Review series covering these major topics from early in the year…
- Vince McMahon sex trafficking headlines
- WWE Netflix deal
- Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada signing with AEW
- Cody Rhodes out and back in the WrestleMania main event.
- WWE fans rejecting The Rock as a lead babyface, WWE siding with fans
- New Japan’s year in search of a new identity
- TNA’s strong year which started with addition of former Dolph Ziggler
- Sting’s retirement in AEW
- Samoa Joe starting the year as AEW World Champion
- MJF’s career twists and turns
- And more!
