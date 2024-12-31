News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann’s 2024 Year-in-Review part one including Vince McMahon, Netflix, Mercedes, Cody, New Japan, Rock, Sting, more (154 min.)

December 31, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. This is part one of their 2014 Year-in-Review series covering these major topics from early in the year…

  • Vince McMahon sex trafficking headlines
  • WWE Netflix deal
  • Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada signing with AEW
  • Cody Rhodes out and back in the WrestleMania main event.
  • WWE fans rejecting The Rock as a lead babyface, WWE siding with fans
  • New Japan’s year in search of a new identity
  • TNA’s strong year which started with addition of former Dolph Ziggler
  • Sting’s retirement in AEW
  • Samoa Joe starting the year as AEW World Champion
  • MJF’s career twists and turns
  • And more!

