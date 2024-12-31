NXT TV RESULTS (12/31): Wells’s live report on womens’ triple threat tag, Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 31, 2024

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

TAPED ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXTCommentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Byron Saxton

(There would seem to be no live element to tonight's show, so at this point I think some of it might be a 2024 retrospective or perhaps some year-end awards)

[HOUR ONE]

(1) LOLA VICE vs. KELANI JORDAN

Jordan continues testing the waters to see if there are heel chops with this one, or maybe she’s just gaining an edge. Vice dominated Jordan early on the mat. It slowed down early as Vice worked a chinlock on the mat, and Jordan made a series of reversals but Vice grounded her again with a wristlock. Jordan escaped and went up and missed a high cross-body and Vice laid her out after a series of kicks. Vice did her taunt and hit a stiff hip attack. The match went to commercial. [c]

Vice continued to dominate one of the most one-sided matches NXT has presented in a while until Jordan ducked a fist and hit a superkick. Jordan nailed a couple of shots but then leapt right into a Vice sleeper. Jordan got to her feet and tried to break using a corner, but Vice held on. Jordan slammed to her back to break and she sold the pain. On the apron, Cora Jade showed up and distracted Jordan, but after a convoluted mess of activity, Jordan rolled up Vice for the win. Jade used a kendo stick on both, and Stephanie Vaquer showed u for the save. Vice tried to nail Jade with the kendo stick and she ducked, and Vaquer ate the shot.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 9:10.

(Wells’s Analysis: Pure domination by Vice, for whatever reason, until Jordan got the win. Jordan was reinforced as a babyface here as she was also attacked by Jade, but we’ll see where they head. Nice enough action leading to more for Jade and some murky waters for Vaquer)

-Match of the year nominees: Briggs vs. Femi vs. Dijak, Frazer & Axiom vs. Chase & Hudson, Perez vs. Hail, Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, Jordan vs. Ruca. The winner was JOSH BRIGGS vs. OBA FEMI vs. DIJAK. Briggs gave a semi-kayfabe (at best) interview about it and said it was an honor. He thanked everyone who “feast(ed) their eyes” on the match. He said they were told the make the match the match of the weekend, and he said they certainly tried. It’s the right call not to have Femi in this spot, likely because he’ll win breakout star of the year or something like that, and of course Dijak isn’t in the company anymore. [c]

-New Year’s Evil promo.

-New Year’s Evil Spotlight: Giulia. She gave promo in Japanese about Roxanne Perez’s time at the top being nearly over. She said it was time for the beautiful madness. She wanted to put her name in the conversation with Rhea, Charlotte, Shayna and Asuka. She told Perez to bring everything she had and she said next year we’ll start the year with a new NXT Women’s Champion. Vic promoted the match and asked Booker T what he thinks. He of course was on the side of his protege Roxanne Perez.

-Moment of the Year nominees: Carmelo turns on Trick, Tyrese Haliburton heels on Orlando, Wes Lee turns on his old partners, Parker smashes a brick on Vice, Ethan Page falls into the NXT Championship, Joe Hendry appears, Chase U calendar, Trick wins his first championship, Giulia debuts, Ten-woman match main events the ECW show, CW launch in Chicago. The winner was JOE HENDRY IN NXT. He gave an acceptance speech and made sure to call himself "TNA superstar Joe Hendry." He reminded everyone that "say his name and he appears" means any place, any time, any show.

-Cedric Alexander cut a promo on Ethan Page, via mic time with Sarah Schreiber. Page showed up and said he was going to leave him in a hospital bed next to Je’Von. Alexander struck and the two brawled through some rooms in the building, and then to the ramp. Vic said the match would be up next. [c]

(2) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. ETHAN PAGE

The match was joined in progress. The two were working it like a fight early on, brawling around the ring. Alexander hit a basement dropkick and a regular one after. He covered for two. He threw down a few kicks but Page came back with a knee lift. Page hit a chop and missed on a rope run and spilled to the floor, where he was hit by an Alexander tope suicida. Page hit the ring and Alexander walked into a jawbreaker for two. Page leaned on Alexander on a rope until a ref broke it. Page hit a dropkick for two.

Page slowed it down with some rest holds. Alexander broke and hit a couple of ax-handles. Michinoku Driver by Alexander got two. Page hit a big boot and a cutter for three.

WINNER: Ethan Page at 4:21.

Page kept up the beatdown and tossed Alexander into the steps on the outside to boos. Page used a tool box and slammed it against Alexander’s wrist and Alexander sold an injury.

(Wells’s Analysis: Nice to see Alexander, always a bit unsung but weak enough in the charisma department that I get it. Nice action leading to an obvious outcome and aftermath, setting up Je’Von Evans to return with a vengeance to get back at Page)

-Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont talked with Hank & Tank. They had some disagreements about last week’s match. Shawn Spears tried to step in and provide direction, but Wes Lee stepped in and said Igwe & Dupont didn’t need direction. Spears took his leave and Lee told Hank & Tank that they’re down a man. Hank said they’d find someone. It’s on for tonight.

-Gigi Dolin and Shotzi (with Tatum Paxley) were introduced for the triple threat. [c]

(3) GIGI DOLIN & SHOTZI vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. META-FOUR (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson)

When Carter & Chance entered, Vic said “the transfer window is open,” so this may be a sign of a longer stay to rehabilitate them, or at least get them TV time. There were a few quick tags before Legend and Carter took over. Legend showed off her power but Carter evaded the impact spots. Chance tagged in and used her speed to team with Carter to take Legend down. Soon after, Jackson and Shotzi tagged in. Jackson hit a double-underhook suplex for two. The two jockeyed until Shotzi had a figure four nearly nailed until Carter tagged in and booted her to the outside. It went bonzo gonzo and everyone was booted to the outside on the ramp to make way for Carter & Chance to hit planchas on the mass outside, heading to commercial. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Carter and Legend battled and hit some near-falls before things broke down and all six were laid out in the ring. When the smoke cleared, Jackson and Chance were legal. Chance and Carter tried a double-team but Jackson got her knees up. Dolin and Shotzi hit a double-team and Vic said things were “starting to break down” as if there’s been any control or restraint in this match so far. The Meta-Girls teamed up to launch Jackson onto a pile outside, though inside, Legend was hit by a Dolin crucifix bomb for two. Fatal Influence showed up to cost Gigi and Shotzi the match as the Meta-Girls used their tag finisher on Dolin.

WINNERS: Meta-Four at 11:20.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn showed up on the tron to cut a promo on Meta-Four. New Year? Same Unholy Union.

(Wells’s Analysis: A total mess of spots with no flow and no continuity. Shotzi and Dolin being cost the match fell flat because they were never really in control of the match in the first place. Tag triple threats in NXT tend to do this constantly for whatever reason.)

-Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer were angry at one another over the earlier issue. Kelani Jordan stepped in and said they deserved it because they were trying to calm her in a similar situation last week. Cora Jade was watching, and Ava approached her and asked if she wanted a shot at Fallon Henley’s North American Championship. She did, of course. Ava said that Jade, Jordan, Vaquer and Vice would be in a four-way match next week to determine the top contender. After Ava left, Jade tried to convince herself it was fine. [c]

-Lexis King and Ava talked about the “gray area” about the match ending in disqualification. Ava said because of this, they would have a rematch that was sudden death. So…a match, then? Ava gave the Heritage Cup back to Charlie Dempsey while William Regal, also looking on, said he would have nothing to do with next week’s match. King said “but I did everything right!”

-Tag team of the year nominees: Chase U, Legend & Jackson, Frazer & Axiom, Hank & Tank. WINNERS: Frazer & Axiom, of course. The two talked with Schreiber about the difficulties they’ve had and how they’ve overcome through the ups and downs. OTM showed up and said they should hold the titles while they can, because they’re coming for 2025.

-Sol Ruca and Zaria were watching on a monitor and Sol said they apparently didn’t have to worry about winning that award. Zaria said they were fine. Ruca said she had a match and she left for her entrance for the next match. [c]