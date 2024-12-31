VIP AUDIO 12/31 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-31-2006) – New Year’s Eve Extravaganza looking back at 2006 and ahead to 2007 including Jeff Jarrett’s future, will TNA survive, Batista on top of Smackdown, ECW, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe looking ahead to 2007 in the C&R New Year’s Eve extravaganza. They look at TNA in 2007 and pose such thought-provoking questions of whether TNA will be around in 2008, whether RVD could be the MVP of 2008, what Jeff Jarrett’s role will be, whether TNA will break 50,000 buys two PPVs in a row and whether TNA will break the 1.5 rating barrier. They also look at Smackdown in 2007 to see who will be feuding with Batista on top, who might come over from Raw and/or ECW to fill the gaping holes on the roster, whether Gregory Helms will still be CW champion by 2008, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

