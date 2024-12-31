VIP AUDIO 12/31 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-31-2006): Latest Samoa Joe-Kurt Angle feud development, X Division angst, horrible editing of Team 3D, LAX burial (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the inaugural C&R Christmas Audio Extravaganza with a review of the December 28, 2006 Impact by James Caldwell and Mike Roe. The discussion included a look at the triple threat nightstick on a pole match, what in the world TNA was trying to do, the odd introduction of a new character in the center of the Kurt Angle-Samoa Joe feud, why no one would care, the two completely opposite worlds of existence for the X Division, James Mitchell’s great promo on two different levels, the horrible editing of the Team 3D segment, the burial of LAX, and more.

