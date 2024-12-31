WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (12/29): New Day in opening segment, Gable vs. Otis, Dakota vs. Stark and Sky vs. Valkyria in IC Tournament matches, Punk-Rollings show-closing exchange

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Day: Mega Hit

If you had told me that The New Day would be one of my favorites by the end of 2024, I would’ve called you either delusional or a liar. I love the heat these guys get. It’s Dom Mysterio heat and it is awesome. There were times where even Xavier Woods seemed to almost smile when the boos were massive (knowing they were killing it). This heel New Day is awesome and I again can’t repeat enough how much I look forward to seeing them every week now. Tremendous stuff. Also, just how over is Jey Uso? Man, the crowds are electric for him. I never would have imagined his solo rise to stardom.

Chad Gable vs. Otis: Hit

I can’t imagine a Gable match being anything than a Hit. He simply brings the best out of anyone. Otis loses nothing in Gable’s victory, especially with so much outside interference. Gable needed this win and I would absolutely love to see this guy get some form of a title run. He’s this generation’s Kurt Angle. I hope they show this guy some love.

Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai: Hit

Another talent that I think was in the shadows during the previous regime, Kai advancing makes me happy. I love her work as both a face and a heel. Take nothing away from Zoey Stark, she’s amazing in her own right, which is too bad that she’s a faction that loses more than it wins. She deserves better.

Iyo Sky vs. Ilya Valkyria: Hit

Color me surprised. I truly thought we’d see a Kai/Sky final. This match was a lot of fun. Anyone who missed Valkyria’s run in NXT UK, has now witnessed how strong she is in the ring. This was a phenomenal match. I didn’t want either woman to lose. Kudos to Sky for taking the L. I’m officially torn between Lyra and Dakota..I wish the two the finalists weren’t these two. My heart can’t take it…

C.M. Punk & She Rollins: Hit

Whoa… this was awesome promo! As the old saying goes…”nuff said”