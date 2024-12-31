FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-30-2019) Lana-Lashley wedding review, instant poll reaction, Orton swerve, Seth & AOP, improved Raw, on-site report, mailbag (197 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-30-2019), Wade was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tom Stoup, cohost of the PWT Talks NXT podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers with an extended early discussion on the wedding, but also Randy Orton’s knee injury swerve, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy’s rematch and their respective upsides, Charlotte’s promo, the latest with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against AOP and Seth Rollins, a general conversation about Raw being improved, Drew McIntyre’s change in demeanor, and more.

Then they talked with an on-site correspondent in Hartford, Conn. about the crowd reaction for the wedding and comprehensive account of how crowd reacted to other segments, what happened before and after the live Raw aired and during commercials.

Then Wade answers Mailbag questions and reads social media reactions to the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding segment along with poll results and how to interpret those results if you’re WWE or just have strong point of view on either end of the scale. Mailbag questions also include Drew McIntyre, alternative champions in WWE after the Royal Rumble before WrestleMania, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO