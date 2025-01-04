FREE PODCAST 1/4 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Keller & McNeill talk about future main event prospects pros and cons, WWE-TNA 2009 comparison, live callers, NFL playoffs (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to another early episode of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-13-2010). Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talk about emerging stars in TNA and WWE, compare the efforts of TNA compared to WWE this past year, look at some future potential main eventers and their pros and cons as future stars, plus a variety of caller topics. Desmond Wolfe (Nigel McGuinness) and The Young Bucks are mentioned. The VIP Aftershow answers chat room questions from listeners, plus some NFL playoff conversation.

