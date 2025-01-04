FREE PODCAST 1/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk WWE on Netflix, Reigns vs. Solo, Liv vs. Rhea, Punk vs. Rollins, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:
- WWE on Netflix.
- Reigns vs. Solo; Will we see the Rock?
- What is Solo’s future looking like?
- Liv vs. Rhea, and a possible cash-in…
- …or does Charlotte have next?
- What about Becky?
- C.M. Punk vs. Rollins, love or hate.
- Drew vs. Jey.
- Jorge totally buries Jey Uso.
- Which Cena starts his retirement tour – the locked in, or the checked out?
- Logan Paul will return; will his brother come with?
- Pat McAfee returns; What about Barrett? (Please replace Booker T)
- The Women’s IC title.
- Penta’s upcoming debut.
- And more…
