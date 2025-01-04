News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk WWE on Netflix, Reigns vs. Solo, Liv vs. Rhea, Punk vs. Rollins, more (82 min.)

January 4, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

  • WWE on Netflix.
  • Reigns vs. Solo; Will we see the Rock?
  • What is Solo’s future looking like?
  • Liv vs. Rhea, and a possible cash-in…
  • …or does Charlotte have next?
  • What about Becky?
  • C.M. Punk vs. Rollins, love or hate.
  • Drew vs. Jey.
  • Jorge totally buries Jey Uso.
  • Which Cena starts his retirement tour – the locked in, or the checked out?
  • Logan Paul will return; will his brother come with?
  • Pat McAfee returns; What about Barrett? (Please replace Booker T)
  • The Women’s IC title.
  • Penta’s upcoming debut.
  • And more…

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024