VIP AUDIO 1/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd-Wade Draft, Collision to Monday nights, value of lengthy title reigns, Punk WM plans, WWE library’s future, more (136 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is Seth Rollins overstating his history as a “WrestleMania main eventer” when trying to get under C.M. Punk’s skin?

Thoughts on the prospects of WWE Network library ultimately largely disappearing after the Peacock deal expires and the WWE Channel isn’t replicated on Netflix?

Is Todd wrong that long title reigns benefit the person who eventually wins the title, considering the history of WWF/WWE title changes over the decades?

Thoughts of James Gunn’s comments about Superman dressing like a pro wrestler?

Doesn’t it seem likely that had C.M. Punk not gotten injured, Punk & Cody Rhodes would have been a team against Roman Reigns & The Rock in the WrestleMania night one tag match last year?

Has Andrade deserved a bigger push and what has stood in the way?

Who executed holiday special events more effectively among Georgia Championship Wrestling, the AWA, World Class, and Jim Crockett Promotions?

What are expectations for UFC media rights?

Should wrestlers cut back on the trope of sitting aghast after a wrestler kicks out at two rather than pursuing an aggressive attack?

Doesn’t Jon Moxley deserve more criticism?

Could Tony Khan bury Rey Fenix the last year of his contract by having lose clean to everybody and lose a mask vs. mask match?

Is AEW presenting too many lengthy “workrate” based singles matches in a row of similar length on PPV? Would it be better to shake up match formats and lengths?

Has Will Ospreay really lost too much in the last year given he has lost seven matches so far in AEW, mostly to top stars?

Isn’t Seth Rollins’ argument against C.M. Punk full of falsehoods and hypocrisies?

Are Seth, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens actually at odds in real life at this point?

Where is the return of the Winged Angel belt heading?

Is Carlito an eye sore for The Judgment Day?

Have Jon Moxley, Claudio, Pac, and Bryan Danielson removed their past identities as Dean Amborse, Cesaro, Neville, and Daniel Bryan? Which names would WWE use if they returned?

Could Paul Levesque revisit the A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura rivalry from WrestleKIngdom and get a main event match out of them?

Should AEW be worried about being cool when being authentic has more value, and their wrestlers are usually their authentic selves?

Could AEW Collision succeed on Monday nights on cable now that there is no pro wrestling on cable for the first time in decades?

Todd and Wade draft with $50 million each to spend

Who will John Cena beat and lose to in 2025?

Did Triple H deserve a better in-ring sendoff before retirement?

Does AEW have a problem with wrestlers not being portrayed in a way that make sense?

