VIP AUDIO 1/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd-Wade Draft, Collision to Monday nights, value of lengthy title reigns, Punk WM plans, WWE library’s future, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Is Seth Rollins overstating his history as a “WrestleMania main eventer” when trying to get under C.M. Punk’s skin?
- Thoughts on the prospects of WWE Network library ultimately largely disappearing after the Peacock deal expires and the WWE Channel isn’t replicated on Netflix?
- Is Todd wrong that long title reigns benefit the person who eventually wins the title, considering the history of WWF/WWE title changes over the decades?
- Thoughts of James Gunn’s comments about Superman dressing like a pro wrestler?
- Doesn’t it seem likely that had C.M. Punk not gotten injured, Punk & Cody Rhodes would have been a team against Roman Reigns & The Rock in the WrestleMania night one tag match last year?
- Has Andrade deserved a bigger push and what has stood in the way?
- Who executed holiday special events more effectively among Georgia Championship Wrestling, the AWA, World Class, and Jim Crockett Promotions?
- What are expectations for UFC media rights?
- Should wrestlers cut back on the trope of sitting aghast after a wrestler kicks out at two rather than pursuing an aggressive attack?
- Doesn’t Jon Moxley deserve more criticism?
- Could Tony Khan bury Rey Fenix the last year of his contract by having lose clean to everybody and lose a mask vs. mask match?
- Is AEW presenting too many lengthy “workrate” based singles matches in a row of similar length on PPV? Would it be better to shake up match formats and lengths?
- Has Will Ospreay really lost too much in the last year given he has lost seven matches so far in AEW, mostly to top stars?
- Isn’t Seth Rollins’ argument against C.M. Punk full of falsehoods and hypocrisies?
- Are Seth, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens actually at odds in real life at this point?
- Where is the return of the Winged Angel belt heading?
- Is Carlito an eye sore for The Judgment Day?
- Have Jon Moxley, Claudio, Pac, and Bryan Danielson removed their past identities as Dean Amborse, Cesaro, Neville, and Daniel Bryan? Which names would WWE use if they returned?
- Could Paul Levesque revisit the A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura rivalry from WrestleKIngdom and get a main event match out of them?
- Should AEW be worried about being cool when being authentic has more value, and their wrestlers are usually their authentic selves?
- Could AEW Collision succeed on Monday nights on cable now that there is no pro wrestling on cable for the first time in decades?
- Todd and Wade draft with $50 million each to spend
- Who will John Cena beat and lose to in 2025?
- Did Triple H deserve a better in-ring sendoff before retirement?
- Does AEW have a problem with wrestlers not being portrayed in a way that make sense?
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.