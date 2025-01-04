News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Todd-Wade Draft, Collision to Monday nights, value of lengthy title reigns, Punk WM plans, WWE library’s future, more (136 min.)

January 4, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Is Seth Rollins overstating his history as a “WrestleMania main eventer” when trying to get under C.M. Punk’s skin?
  • Thoughts on the prospects of WWE Network library ultimately largely disappearing after the Peacock deal expires and the WWE Channel isn’t replicated on Netflix?
  • Is Todd wrong that long title reigns benefit the person who eventually wins the title, considering the history of WWF/WWE title changes over the decades?
  • Thoughts of James Gunn’s comments about Superman dressing like a pro wrestler?
  • Doesn’t it seem likely that had C.M. Punk not gotten injured, Punk & Cody Rhodes would have been a team against Roman Reigns & The Rock in the WrestleMania night one tag match last year?
  • Has Andrade deserved a bigger push and what has stood in the way?
  • Who executed holiday special events more effectively among Georgia Championship Wrestling, the AWA, World Class, and Jim Crockett Promotions?
  • What are expectations for UFC media rights?
  • Should wrestlers cut back on the trope of sitting aghast after a wrestler kicks out at two rather than pursuing an aggressive attack?
  • Doesn’t Jon Moxley deserve more criticism?
  • Could Tony Khan bury Rey Fenix the last year of his contract by having lose clean to everybody and lose a mask vs. mask match?
  • Is AEW presenting too many lengthy “workrate” based singles matches in a row of similar length on PPV? Would it be better to shake up match formats and lengths?
  • Has Will Ospreay really lost too much in the last year given he has lost seven matches so far in AEW, mostly to top stars?
  • Isn’t Seth Rollins’ argument against C.M. Punk full of falsehoods and hypocrisies?
  • Are Seth, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens actually at odds in real life at this point?
  • Where is the return of the Winged Angel belt heading?
  • Is Carlito an eye sore for The Judgment Day?
  • Have Jon Moxley, Claudio, Pac, and Bryan Danielson removed their past identities as Dean Amborse, Cesaro, Neville, and Daniel Bryan? Which names would WWE use if they returned?
  • Could Paul Levesque revisit the A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura rivalry from WrestleKIngdom and get a main event match out of them?
  • Should AEW be worried about being cool when being authentic has more value, and their wrestlers are usually their authentic selves?
  • Could AEW Collision succeed on Monday nights on cable now that there is no pro wrestling on cable for the first time in decades?
  • Todd and Wade draft with $50 million each to spend
  • Who will John Cena beat and lose to in 2025?
  • Did Triple H deserve a better in-ring sendoff before retirement?
  • Does AEW have a problem with wrestlers not being portrayed in a way that make sense?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024